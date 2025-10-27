After the alleged molestation of two members of the Australian women's cricket team in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, drew criticism worldwide, security arrangements have been tightened for all the competing sides. According to police reports, the players were harassed by a motorcycle-borne man on Khajrana Road, Indore, on Thursday morning while heading from the Radisson Blu Hotel to a nearby cafe. The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police.

After the incident, tournament organisers and local authorities have stepped up security around team hotels, training venues, and stadiums in Navi Mumbai, where India's semi-final against Australia will be played. The same venue will host the Women's World Cup final as well.

A glimpse of the increased security was shared by Australian star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner's wife, Monica Wright. "Police escort to the cafe," she posted on her Instagram story, tagging Gardner. In the photo, the couple can be seen travelling in a car, while two police officers can be seen following them on a bike.

According to sources, the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Thursday last week. The terrified players immediately sent an emergency message and live location to their team's security officer, Danny Simmons. "I was reading their message when one of the players called me, crying. She told me what had happened. We immediately dispatched a car and brought them safely to the hotel," Simmons said.

A bystander noted the suspect's bike number, which later helped police track him down through CCTV footage.

The MIG Police Station filed an FIR based on the complaint from Simmons. In a rare show of urgency, five police stations - Vijay Nagar, MIG, Khajrana, Pardeshipura, and Kanadiya - were roped in for a coordinated manhunt. Within six hours, the accused Aqeel, a resident of Khajrana with prior criminal records, was arrested from Azad Nagar.

Additional DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed the arrest and said, "A case was registered on the basis of the complaint received from the Australian team's security officer. The accused was identified through CCTV footage and arrested within hours. He has a prior criminal record. We are examining any lapse in security protocol."