The flight delays that hit Delhi airport on Friday, after an air traffic control messaging system suffered a technical problem, did not just keep passengers in the National Capital waiting but also hundreds in Siliguri, some 1,500 km away. All of them were waiting to welcome their favourite girl - Richa Ghosh, now a world champion. After hours of waiting, when Richa finally arrived at Bagdogra Airport, the scenes were euphoric. The city in northern West Bengal has produced several top table tennis players, footballers, and even Wriddhiman Saha - once considered the world's best wicketkeeper - but the scenes witnessed on Friday were special.

Richa slammed 235 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 133.52 at the Women's World Cup, hitting 12 sixes - the most by an Indian in a Women's World Cup. Her crucial cameos at the back end of the innings proved to be the differentiator on many occasions. All her struggles - from her childhood in Siliguri to Kolkata club cricket to the Indian cricket team - have finally borne fruit.

Tapan Kumar Bhawal, one of Richa Ghosh's mentors in Siliguri, is elated at his ward's success. "She used to come with her father to play cricket, and that's where we realised she had the potential to reach the top," Bhawal told NDTV. Bhawal and Richa's father, Manabendra, are friends. Manabendra used to bring Richa to his club games.

"She has always been a clean hitter. Playing with boys helped her forge into a powerful run-machine. She always used to compare her shots with those of male cricketers. That's how Richa became what she is today," Bhawal said.

While Richa took her first steps in cricket in Siliguri, her coaches and father soon realised that she had to play at a higher level to grow as a sportsperson.

"That's when we realised she had to move to Kolkata. Her father, who was her main coach, then took her to the state capital," Bhawal said. "That's the problem in small towns. We have talent, but to nurture it we need better stadiums and facilities."

After Richa's success, Bhawal hopes the administrators will take the step of building an international-standard stadium. Currently, Siliguri has Kanchenjunga Stadium, which has hosted Ranji Trophy matches and international football matches. It has even hosted an India Under-19 cricket match.

"We have much better facilities now. But I hope after Richa's success we get an international-standard cricket stadium," said Bhawal