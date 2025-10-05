Suryakumar Yadav taunted Pakistan once again ahead of their Women's World Cup 2025 match against India on Sunday. The 35-year-old dismissed talks about India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket during the Asia Cup 2025 as he pointed out that they have won most of their recent encounters. He once again made a similar comment ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Women's World Cup. He pointed out that India have won all 11 Women's ODI matches that they played against Pakistan. The Indian men's T20I captain said that a record like that cannot be called a rivalry.

“Women's cricket has been playing a different brand of cricket over the last couple of years. They're performing really well. But against Pakistan, if they continue like this and stay fully focused, I'm sure mission 12-0 is possible,” Suryakumar said on Star Sports.

“If you talk about rivalry, it's when two teams play 12 games and the score is 6-6 or 7-5. But 11-0 is not a rivalry. Pakistan hasn't been able to beat us in recent times, in men's or women's cricket. If the women focus completely on their game, I'm sure they can make it 12-0,” he added.

A similar comment from Suryakumar caused quite a stir during the Asia Cup 2025. India defeated Pakistan three times in the competition - including the victory in the final.

When a senior journalist from Pakistan asked if the gulf in standards between the two sides had grown too wide, Suryakumar responded with a smile: "Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry."

"Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest," he said before walking out of the media conference room.