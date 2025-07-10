Amanda Anisimova reached the Wimbledon final for the first time as the American 13th seed stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory on Thursday. Anisimova ended Sabalenka's bid for a maiden Wimbledon title with a superb display of power hitting in a semi-final played in scorching temperatures on Centre Court. The 23-year-old will face Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek or Swiss world number 35 Belinda Bencic in Saturday's final.

More update to follow