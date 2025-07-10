Story ProgressBack to home
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Knocked Out By Amanda Anisimova In Wimbledon Semi-final
Amanda Anisimova reached the Wimbledon final for the first time as the American 13th seed stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka
Amanda Anisimova (R) with Aryna Sabalenka (L) after their Wimbledon semi-final.© AFP
- Amanda Anisimova reached her first Wimbledon final by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
- Anisimova won the semi-final with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Sabalenka
- Sabalenka was the world number one and top seed at Wimbledon this year
Amanda Anisimova reached the Wimbledon final for the first time as the American 13th seed stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory on Thursday. Anisimova ended Sabalenka's bid for a maiden Wimbledon title with a superb display of power hitting in a semi-final played in scorching temperatures on Centre Court. The 23-year-old will face Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek or Swiss world number 35 Belinda Bencic in Saturday's final.
