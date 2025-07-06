Barbora Krejcikova's reign as Wimbledon champion came to a tearful end on Saturday as the Czech slumped to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against American 10th seed Emma Navarro. Krejcikova appeared to be struggling with injury in the closing stages and wept on Court One as Navarro took advantage to cause the latest upset in the women's tournament following the exits of five of the top six seeds. The 29-year-old had to fight back from a set down to beat rising star Alexandra Eala in the first round before another tense three-set win over Caroline Dolehide in the second round.

There would be no dramatic escape for Krejcikova this time, with the 17th seed's fitness problems finally catching up with her.

"I was definitely enjoying myself and I was feeling quite well. Suddenly out of nowhere I just lost all my energy and I couldn't really gain it back," Krejcikova said.

"First of all, I thought that it was the food, that I ate too early. That's why I started with all the bananas and all the sugars and stuff inside.

"But I wasn't really feeling better, I was actually feeling worse and worse with time. It's very sad for me and very unfortunate."

Navarro added: "It was really tough out here today. Probably neither of us played our best tennis. I know she was dealing with some injuries at times."

Krejcikova arrived at Wimbledon with just six matches under her belt in an injury-ravaged 2025.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final last year.

She was out of action until May after suffering a back injury and lost in the second round of the French Open.

Krejcikova also pulled out of the recent Eastbourne Open before the quarter-finals with a thigh problem.

The world number 16 had relished being back on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, describing her first-round match on Centre Court as like "playing in the temple of tennis".

Initially it seemed she would be equally inspired on Court One as Krejcikova strolled through the first set.

But the Czech lost her rhythm in the second set and Navarro pounced to level the match.

Krejcikova took a lengthy spell off-court to compose herself before the decider, but she quickly squandered five break points and then dropped her own serve in the third game.

Leaning on her racquet with a concerned grimace after another unforced error, Krejcikova looked less than fully fit.

She managed to break in the next game but Navarro immediately regained the lead with another break, prompting Krejcikova to call for a medical time-out that included having her blood pressure checked.

Constantly bending over in obvious discomfort, Krejcikova's Wimbledon reign was coming to a painful end.

Even a break back for the Czech couldn't lift her and Navarro delivered the knockout blow, before serving out the victory as Krejcikova left the court struggling to hold back tears.

