Two of the biggest names in world tennis, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have been at the center of dating rumors in the lead up to the Wimbledon. The two 22-year-olds will be teaming up to play mixed doubles at the US Open later this year. Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, was spotted watching the five-time Grand Slam winner train before Wimbledon and the pair also made a joint-appearance at a sponsorship event ahead of the tournament, adding more fuel to the rumours. So, are Alcaraz and Raducanu in a relationship?

No, they are "just good friends" as per Raducanu, who dismissed speculations surrounding her relationship with the Spaniard.

"We're just good friends," said a smiling Raducanu during a pre-Wimbledon press conference.

"I'm really happy obviously to be playing with him. Yeah, we had a good time yesterday."

Last week, Alcaraz also revealed that he had made the request to play mixed doubles with Raducanu, who is the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Recently, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios added a fresh twist to the plot, suggesting that Alcaraz and Raducanu are part of a love triangle, also involving Briton Jack Draper.

"I don't know, I think it's a love triangle," Kyrgios told the reporters recently.

"Draper, Alcaraz, Raducanu. They're fighting over Raducanu I think, I'm not sure. I think (on) the outside (she looks happy), I don't know who's making her happy," Kyrgios said.

"The tennis world loves a love story, they love to try and put two together but Raducanu is No. 1 British female player at the moment, she's doing fairly well.

As of now, both Raducanu and Draper are out of the Wimbledon. The 23-year-old Briton lost to Croatian veteran Marin Cilic in the second round, while Raducanu bowed out on Friday, losing in straight sets to women's top seed.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be in action on Sunday when he takes on Russian Andrey Rublev in a Round of 16 clash.