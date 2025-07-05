Imperious Wimbledon top seed Jannik Sinner made short work of Spain's Pedro Martinez on Saturday, reaching the last 16 without dropping a set. The Italian three-time Grand Slam champion eased past his 52nd-ranked opponent 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Sinner, 23, took a vice-like grip on the Centre Court match from the start, racing into a 5-0 lead. Martinez was given a time-out at that point and received treatment on his shoulder before winning the next game to love on his own serve but Sinner wrapped up the set in the following game.

The second set was tighter until Sinner broke in the fifth game, repeating the feat to take the set.

Martinez required further treatment before the third set but it had little impact as Sinner raced into a 5-0 lead.

The Spaniard, 28, held up a finger after clawing a game back but that only delayed the inevitable.

Sinner will face either 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Sebastian Ofner in the fourth round at the All England Club.

Sinner has lost just 17 games in total across his three matches in the first week of Wimbledon, in contrast to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who has shown patchy form.

The Italian returned from a doping ban in May, losing the Italian Open final to Alcaraz and squandering three championship points against the same opponent in the French Open final.

His best performance at Wimbledon was a run to the semi-finals in 2023 and he reached the quarters last year.

