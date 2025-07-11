Amanda Anisimova said she had proved the doubters wrong by reaching her first Wimbledon final just two years after being warned that taking a mental health break could ruin her career. Anisimova, seeded 13th, stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win in a bruising semi-final on Centre Court on Thursday. The 23-year-old will face five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the title match on Saturday. It was a cathartic triumph for Anisimova, who was a rising star after reaching the French Open semi-finals aged just 17 in 2019. The American struggled to live up to the hype after that breakthrough run at Roland Garros, which included a win over defending champion Simona Halep.

Anisimova stepped away from tennis in 2023 after suffering with depression brought on by the scrutiny and expectations that came with being a teen prodigy.

She was told that her exile could be fatal to her chances of competing at a high level when she eventually returned.

Immediately after returning to action last year, Anisimova dropped outside the top 400.

But she won the Qatar Open this February and showed she was comfortable on grass by reaching the Queen's Club final in June.

After reaching her first Wimbledon semi-final, Anisimova was already guaranteed to move into the top 10 in the WTA rankings for the first time next week.

Now she is within touching distance of fulfilling her potential with a first Grand Slam crown.

"I think it's different for everyone. I think it goes to show that it is possible," she said.

"I think that's a really special message that I've been able to show because when I took my break, a lot of people told me that you would never make it to the top again if you take so much time away from the game.

"That was a little hard to digest because I did want to come back and still achieve a lot and win a Grand Slam one day.

"Just me being able to prove that you can get back to the top if you prioritise yourself. So that's been incredibly special to me. Yeah, it means a lot."

- 'A little bit unbelievable' -

Anisimova is only the second player in the Open era to reach a women's final at a Grand Slam after losing in qualifying at the previous year's event.

"When I came here, I said that it was a super special feeling to be seeded here after losing in the qualifying last year," she said.

"It's incredibly special. When it comes to the work ethic, I feel like I really enjoy the training and the process. I feel like with that, results will come.

"You're just not sure when that will happen. For it to happen here is still a little bit unbelievable to me."

Anisimova has never played Swiatek since turning professional, but the pair have a shared history dating back to their days on the junior circuit.

Swiatek beat Anisimova in straight sets in the Junior Fed Cup finals, a period the American still regarded fondly despite that loss.

"I used to enjoy those Fed Cup trips a lot. We had a lot of fun. She was a great junior," Anisimova said.

"I did lose that match against her, unfortunately. I remember a lot of coaches were saying that she's going to be a big deal one day. Obviously they were right."

Having gone through so much on her road to the Wimbledon final, Anisimova believes it is fitting that Swiatek should be her opponent.

"Iga is such an unbelievable player. She's also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring," she said.

"I'm sure it will be an amazing match. Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is going to be super special."