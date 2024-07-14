An enthralling Wimbledon men's singles final awaits tennis lovers as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz - two of the finest players in the game at present - gear up for the showdown for the title. A number of sporting celebrities like Rohit Sharma, Pep Guardiola, David Beckham, etc. have found seat among spectators in the last few rounds of Wimbledon but it doesn't seem like the tickets to the Grand Slam are affordable for general public. Claims have been made on social media that the tickets for the men's singles final between Djokovic and Alcaraz are the most expensive in sporting history.

"Djokovic-Alcaraz Wimbledon Final will be the most expensive get-in finals tickets in the history of sports," American sports commentator Darren Rovell wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Right now, WORST SEAT for Sunday is more than $10,000."

The rough translation of the 'worst ticket' for the Wimbledon men's singles final equates to INR 835193.50. Wimbledon's Centre Court has a capacity of 14,979, which takes the total value of all seats at that price to a mind-boggling sum of INR 12,500,000.36.

In comparison, the organises have planned as sum of INR 265 crore as prize money for the winner of the final. The total pool of prize money stands at Rs. 500 crore for the tournament.

Novak Djokovic On The Cusp Of History

Novak Djokovic says the prospect of creating tennis history will provide the "fuel" he needs to defeat Carlos Alcaraz and clinch an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th Grand Slam on Sunday.

Just five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, 37-year-old Djokovic can become the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era and avenge his heartbreaking five-set loss to the Spaniard in last year's final.

"I'm aware of what's on the line. Any Grand Slam that I play, there's always history now on the line," said Djokovic.

"I will try to use that as a fuel to play my best tennis."

On what promises to be an emotional day, the final will be played out in front of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who will be making just her second public appearance following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

UK media reported that she will also present the trophy to the champion.

Djokovic will be playing in his 10th Wimbledon final and 37th at the 75 majors in which he has played.

A 25th Grand Slam title would be an all-time record for men and women, snapping the mark of 24 he shares with Margaret Court.

"It serves as a great motivation, but at the same time it's also a lot of pressure and expectations," added the Serb.

"Every time I step out on the court now, even though I'm 37 and competing with the 21-year-olds, I still expect myself to win most of the matches, and people expect me to win 99 percent of the matches that I play."

With AFP Inputs