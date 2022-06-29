Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Third Seed Casper Ruud Loses To Ugo Humbert In Second Round
Casper Ruud in action at the Wimbledon on Wednesday.© AFP
Third seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday, going down in four sets to Ugo Humbert of France.
Ruud, bidding to become the first Norwegian player since 1962 to reach the last 32 at Wimbledon, lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.
Humbert, ranked 112, had never won a match at the All England Club before this week. He will face Belgian David Goffin for a place in the last 16.
