Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza, 2017 Champion, Loses To Greet Minnen In First Round
Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza, 2017 Champion, Loses To Greet Minnen In Rd 1
File image of Garbine Muguruza© AFP
Wimbledon 2022: Garbine Muguruza, 2017 champions and ninth seed, loses 4-6, 0-6 to Belgium's Greet Minnen
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.