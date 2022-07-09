Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will be facing each other on Saturday in the final of the women's singles in Wimbledon 2022. Rybakina defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to make it into the last four before beating Simona Halep with identical sets of 6-3 to advance to the final. On the other hand, Ons Jabeur defeated Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and then beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to make an entry into the final.

When will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match be played?

The Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match will be played on Saturday, July 9.

Where will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match be played?

The Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match will be played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

What time will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match start?

The Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match?

The Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match?

The Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.