Nick Kyrgios came out on top in a fiery Wimbledon five-setter on Tuesday and told rowdy critics in the crowd: "That one's for you -- you know who you are." The Australian defeated British wildcard Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 on the back of 30 aces and 67 winners. Kyrgios was unhappy with some fans on a packed and raucous Court Three and demanded they be removed from the stadium even as early as the first set. "There were a couple of people not shy of criticising me -- that one's for you," said the 27-year-old, ranked 40th in the world. "You know who you are."

Kyrgios, who stunned Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarter-finals at the All England Club in 2014, arrived at the tournament after semi-final runs in grass-court events in Stuttgart and Halle.

However, he was out of sorts in the first set.

As well as his displeasure with a section of the crowd, he also called a line judge "a snitch with no fans".

Promoted

"The crowd was pretty rowdy," said Kyrgios. "He was a local wildcard with nothing to lose. But it was a lot of fun."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)