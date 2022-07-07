Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina Beats Simona Halep To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final
Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina beat Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the Wimbledon semi-final to reach her maiden Grand Slam final on Thursday.
Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina beat Simona Halep in the semi-finals.© AFP
Russian-born Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur. Rybakina, the 17th seed who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Wimbledon 2022 Elena Rybakina Simona Halep Tennis
