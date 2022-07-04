Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: 2019 Champion Simona Halep Defeats Fourth Seed Paula Badosa To Enter Quarter-finals
Wimbledon: 2019 champion Simona Halep defeats fourth seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to enter quarter-finals
Simona Halep in action© AFP
Wimbledon: 2019 champion Simona Halep defeats fourth seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to enter quarter-finals
More updates to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Simona Halep Paula Badosa Gibert Wimbledon 2022 Tennis
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.