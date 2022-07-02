Indian ace Sania Mirza, who is making her final Wimbledon appearance, and Mate Pavic advanced to the second round of mixed doubles event with a hard-fought win over David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze on Friday. The Indo-Croatian duo won 6-4 3-6, 7-6(3) in the first round match.

Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

The 35-year-old Indian had won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

In a video footage uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Championships, Mirza said she is going to miss Wimbledon but it's time to move on.

"There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now," she said.