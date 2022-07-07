Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal To Withdraw From Wimbledon With Injury: Reports
Rafael Nadal will withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, British media reported Thursday.
File photo of Rafael Nadal© AFP
Rafael Nadal will withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, British media reported Thursday. The Spaniard has called a news conference at 7:20 pm (1820 GMT), where he is expected to confirm his withdrawal. Scheduled semi-final opponent Nick Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday's final.
