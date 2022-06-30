Polish top seed Iga Swiatek won her 37th consecutive match to advance to third round of Wimbledon on Thursday, beating Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, including the French Open, broke three times in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve. A single break in the seventh game of the second set gave Pattinama Kerkhove the opening she needed to get back on level terms.

Swiatek found her groove again in the decider as the shadows lengthened on Court 1, sealing victory on his first match point.

She will take on France's Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16.

Halep advances to third round

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep beat Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the third round at the All England Club.

Both players struggled to hold serve throughout their match on Court Two, with former world number one Halep breaking her Belgian opponent six times.

The Romanian, who won the title in 2019, has slipped to 18th in the world rankings.

Defeat marks the end of 36-year-old Flipkens's singles career.

The players embraced at the net and Flipkens, a semi-finalist in 2013, kissed the court.

Promoted

Halep will play Poland's Magdalena Frech in the last 32.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)