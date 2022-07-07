Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza bade a an emotional goodbye to the Wimbledon Championships after losing in the semi-final of the mixed doubles event on Wednesday. She had exited the women's doubles competition earlier. Sania is a former champion in the women's doubles event, having won the title in 2015 and the semi-final appearance this year is her best.

Sania had earlier announced that this would be her last year on the WTA circuit as the Indian ace plans to hang her boots thereafter. After her loss Sania took to Instagram and posted an emotional goodbye to Wimbledon.

"Sport takes so much out of you ..

Mentally , physically, emotionally..

The wins and the losses ..hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses ???? But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which i am forever grateful for ???? the tears and the joy ,the fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular ???? it has been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you ????

until we meet again...." Sania posted on Instagram.

Mirza, a former world number 1 in women's doubles, won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open once each in the women's doubles event. She also won the Australian Open the French Open and the US Open once each in the mixed doubles event.

She was also a losing semi-finalist in mixed doubles at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Sania had spoken exclusively with NDTV after announcing her plans to retire at the end of this year.

Promoted

"I am feeling exactly the same. I think it came as a bit of a shock to everyone and later I said that honestly, I shouldn't have announced it (about retiring at the end of this season) so soon and should have come closer to the end of the year and announced it because everybody got really emotional," Sania told NDTV.

"I got so many messages and for me tennis will always be a very important part of my life. I am grateful for the memories and the achievements I have had. I do plan to finish at the end of the year, but I am in it a hundred percent and it is a long year ahead," Sania said.