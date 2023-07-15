India put on a dominating display to register a huge win over West Indies on the third day of the first Test match in Dominica on Friday. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171, the highest for an Indian debutant opener in overseas conditions, former India captain Virat Kohli too played a patient knock to balloon India's lead over the hosts. On a slow pitch, where boundaries were hard to come by Kohli reached the half-century mark in 146 balls. Till then he hit only two boundaries. His third boundary came against Alick Athanaze on the 160th ball that he faced in the innings. He gave a sigh of relief after hitting that boundary.

The reaction from Kohli after scoring his 3rd boundary. pic.twitter.com/DCr7xEfi1k — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2023

Virat Kohli grabs his 29th test half-century #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/9eARrrqaC2 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 14, 2023

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings. In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71) India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

With PTI inputs