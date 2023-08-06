The recently-concluded India vs West Indies three-match ODI series was a good test for the former team that continues to prepare for the ODI World Cup 2023. After the series opener, India rested veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the next two games. The very first game without the two star players saw Indian batting unit failing miserably. The side posted was bundled out for 181 runs batting first before West Indies chased it down in 36.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

India did make a good comeback in the series decider -- winning the game by 200 runs -- but the batting failure in the second ODI left a lot to ponder. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that the youngsters need to utilize the opportunities they get ahead of the ODI World Cup.

"When you play a 50-over game, it is very important how you pace your innings. The middle order crumbled without Virat and Rohit. The think tank was trying to rest Virat and Rohit, but the purpose was not met. Ahead of the World Cup, we have seen new players given more responsibilities. These young boys should take these chances and opportunities. They need to know how to pace the innings, especially in a 50-over game," Ojha told Times of India.

"These things should be addressed as soon as possible (so that) in a crucial game, if we lose our senior members, these youngsters can manage. The West Indies series is very important for these young boys," he added.

India won the ODI series 2-1. They are currently playing against West Indies in a five-match T20I series.