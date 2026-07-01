WWE NXT closed its latest episode with a moment almost nobody saw coming. The main event had already wrapped up when the spotlight suddenly shifted to a completely different name. A new face appeared without any warning and went straight after Tatum Paxley, leaving the former Women's North American Champion laid out before the show went off the air. That surprise arrival was Nikki Blackheart, also known as Martinez. WWE didn't identify her by name during the attack, but commentator Vic Joseph described her as one of the hottest rising names in pro wrestling today and even called her an "act of god." The company has already used Blackheart at house shows following her March 2026 tryout, and her first televised appearance ended with a clear statement aimed at Paxley.

Kelani Jordan picked up the win before the closing moments completely changed the show

The night's main event featured Kelani Jordan taking on Tatum Paxley in a singles match. Their rivalry started after Jordan interrupted Paxley during a backstage interview and mocked her for losing to Zaria at The Great American Bash.

Inside the ring, neither woman had an easy night. The match stayed competitive until Paxley missed a spinning kick late in the contest. Her ankle crashed into the turnbuckle, opening the door for Jordan to hit One of a Kind and score the pinfall.

The match looked finished, but the final image of the night had nothing to do with Jordan's victory.

After a brief face-off between the two competitors, Blackheart suddenly entered the scene. She blindsided Paxley and planted her with a Torture Rack before standing over her as the crowd showered her with boos.

Blackheart's arrival comes after building a strong reputation outside WWE

Although NXT viewers were seeing her for the first time, Blackheart has already built momentum before arriving in WWE.

She made her professional wrestling debut in June 2024 and became one of the standout performers on Florida's independent wrestling scene. Her run in CCW included a 287-day reign as the CCW Women's Champion before she eventually dropped the title earlier this year.

Blackheart later earned a WWE contract after a tryout in March 2026 and has already competed at several house shows. Her television debut now puts her directly in Paxley's path, with this week's closing angle pointing toward a possible rivalry between the two on NXT in the weeks ahead.