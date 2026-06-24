A few days after officially becoming husband and wife, Lash Legend has opened up about her marriage to WWE United States Champion Trick Williams. The two WWE stars tied the knot on June 20 in Jamaica, bringing a relationship that began during their time in NXT to a new chapter. While news of the wedding had already started making the rounds among wrestling fans, Legend's first comments after the ceremony offered a closer look at what the couple wanted the celebration to represent. Speaking to People, the former Women's Tag Team Champion shared details about the thinking behind the event and why creating a memorable experience for their guests mattered so much to both of them.

Lash Legend explained what she and Trick Williams wanted their wedding to feel like

The wedding took place at Trident Castle in Port Antonio, Jamaica, with around 120 guests attending the ceremony.

Rather than focusing only on themselves, Legend said she and Williams wanted everyone invited to be part of something special. According to her, the goal was to create an experience that guests would remember long after the wedding ended.

She explained that both of them are surrounded by people who have supported them throughout their journey, and they wanted to share that moment with those individuals in a unique setting.

"We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they've never experienced before," Legend said.

The WWE star also spoke about why she believes the relationship works

Beyond discussing the ceremony itself, Legend also reflected on the foundation of her relationship with Williams.

She said their values and morals naturally align, which has helped strengthen their bond. The SmackDown star described both of them as selfless toward one another and said they are deeply in love.

Marriage was another topic she touched on during the interview. According to Legend, neither of them views it lightly. She stated that they are committed to being life partners and entering this stage of their relationship with a serious mindset.

Those comments offered one of the clearest looks yet into how the couple views their future together away from WWE programming.

Fellow WWE stars were part of the celebration in Jamaica

The guest list included several names familiar to wrestling fans. Among those in attendance were WWE stars such as Oba Femi and Nia Jax. The latter later shared photos and video clips from the ceremony on Instagram and posted a congratulatory message for the newlyweds.

Jax referred to the event as beautiful and celebrated the couple as they began married life together. The wedding also reunited several WWE personalities outside the ring. Although both Legend and Williams currently compete on Friday Night SmackDown, they have not been featured together on the show.

Away from television, however, the pair are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Belton, with Williams continuing his reign as United States Champion and Legend remaining one of SmackDown's notable stars.