Myles Borne's latest turn on NXT has taken his character in a completely different direction, and it came after a night where pretty much everything went wrong for him. The young WWE star lost two championships at NXT Heatwave, and the frustration that followed eventually spilled over onto someone who had been standing beside him, Tavion Heights. What happened next made the former tag team partnership fall apart in brutal fashion. The situation got even more uncomfortable on the following episode of NXT. Borne appeared to be ready to repair things with Heights, only for the attempted reconciliation to end with another assault. WWE's NXT account then addressed the incident while Borne was heading backstage, with the wrestler showing no regret and calling his former partner "deadweight." The official response was short, but it made clear how sharply Borne's attitude had changed.

Myles Borne's Two Championship Losses Changed Everything

The betrayal did not come out of nowhere. At NXT Heatwave, Borne first lost the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Tavion Heights to the Vanity Project. Later that same night, another title slipped away when Jackson Drake defeated him for the NXT North American Championship.

Losing both championships on one show left Borne dealing with a very different situation. His frustration eventually reached Heights, and instead of keeping the partnership together, he attacked his own tag team partner.

That heel turn became even darker when Borne was given another chance to make things right. On the next NXT episode, he tried to reconcile with Heights. It looked like there might be a way back for the two.

It didn't last. Borne attacked him again, turning what could have been a reconciliation into another betrayal.

NXT Reacts After Borne Calls Tavion Heights "Deadweight"

The fallout did not stop with the attack itself. As Borne made his way backstage, the official NXT account posted a direct reaction to what had just happened.

The message read, "Never thought we'd hear that from @mylesborne_wwe..."

That reaction also came after Borne dismissed Heights as "deadweight." The choice of words says a lot about where the relationship now stands, especially considering they were previously partners and Borne had just attempted to reconcile with him.

The turn has also strengthened the comparisons between Borne and Randy Orton. Fans have been calling him "Baby Randy" or "Baby Orton" because of similarities in his appearance, including his shaved head, physique and right-hand tattoo.

Myles Borne Wants His Own Name, Not Just Randy Orton Comparisons

Borne himself has already addressed the constant comparisons with The Viper. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, he acknowledged what Orton represents while making it clear that copying him is not the goal.

"He's the greatest ever to do it, but yeah, it's cool to have that comparison, and I want to make my own name," Borne said.

He also explained that he wants people to separate his career from Orton's and remember him as Myles Borne.

Now, his heel turn gives that idea another layer. Instead of simply being known as the young wrestler who looks like Orton, Borne is creating his own NXT story through the broken partnership with Heights and the decision to turn against him after losing both titles.