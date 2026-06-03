Roman Reigns seems to be standing at the top of WWE after capturing the WWE World Championship in one of the biggest matches of the year. Since winning the title, “The Tribal Chief” has already proven why he remains one of the most dominant superstars in professional wrestling. Fans across the world are now excited to see who will set up next to challenge Roman Reigns for the championship.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has started teasing multiple possible challenges on RAW and SmackDown. Several top stars have been involved in important storylines, and many of them are slowly moving closer to the world title picture, but Roman continues to lead The Bloodline with confidence; the competition around him is becoming stronger day by day.

Roman Reigns continues his dominant championship Run

Roman Reigns has once again established himself as the biggest attraction in WWE. As he has returned to the championship picture, he has looked unstoppable inside the ring and extremely confident on the mic. His leadership of The Bloodline continues to play a major role in his success, as every appearance from Roman Reigns instantly becomes one of the biggest moments of the show.

Fans have also noticed that WWE is slowly building new rivalries around Roman Reigns. Whether it is through backstage confrontations or match interruptions, the company is creating excitement around the future of the WWE championship.

1. Seth Rollins

WWE is heavily considering a renewed rivalry between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for SummerSlam 2026. Their history goes back more than a decade through The Sheid, and Rollins remains one of the few stars who can psychologically challenge Roman Reigns on the microphone inside the ring. Rollins recently gained momentum again on RAW after defeating Bron Breakker, making him look like a credible top contender for the championship.

2. Oba Femi

Oba Femi has a strong possibility; WWE reportedly sees him as a future megastar, and recent reports say the company is planning major matches between him and Roman Reigns in the coming months. Oba's dominant performance and growing popularity could make him the fresh powerhouse opponent WWE needs for Roman's title Reign.

Other Possible Names

A few more stars could also enter the title picture:

LA Knight has recently shown frustration toward Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Raw.

CM Punk could eventually demand a rematch after losing the title at WrestleMania 42.

At the moment, Seth Rollins looks like the most likely immediate challenger, while Oba Femi appears to be WWE's long-term blockbuster opponent for Roman Reigns.