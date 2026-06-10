WWE superstar and Women's Tag Team Champion has once again appeared on social media and expressed her thoughts about animal welfare. She showed her support for PETA's campaign calling for a boycott of SeaWorld. The issue has attracted many animal welfare supporters and her fans. Brie Bella is known for healthy living and promoting awareness about animal rights. Her support for animal rights is an example of her commitment to the cause she believes in. She has become a voice for animal welfare outside WWE. While her fans know her for her great achievements inside the ring.

Brie Bella joins PETA's boycott effort

PETA(People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has been encouraging people to avoid visiting SeaWorld due to concerns about the treatment of marine animals kept in captivity.PETA argues that animals like Dolphins and Orcas must not spend their lives performing in tanks and enclosed environments, as they are not made for it.

Brie Bella publicly supports the campaign, encouraging people to learn more about how marine animals live in their freedom. According to PETA, these animals face physical and emotional harm as they are being removed from their natural habitat. Her involvement also highlights how celebrities can influence public discussions on social issues. Fans who may not normally follow animal rights issues might become more aware of them through her support.

A long history of animal rights advocacy

This is not the first time she has expressed her feelings for animal rights. She and her sister, Nikki Bella, have participated in many campaigns focused on animal rights and the ethical treatment of animals. They have frequently spoken about adopting and making informed choices regarding animals.

As a discussion about animal welfare continues, Brie Bella remains one of the many public figures willing to use her voice to promote the issues she feels are important. Her support for PETA's boycott campaign is likely to keep the conversation going among both wrestling fans and animal rights advocates.