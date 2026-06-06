Maven has spent years talking about wrestling stories, WWE memories, and life after the ring on his YouTube channel. One topic that found its way back to him, had nothing to do with championships or matches. It was a personal rumor that followed him for decades. In a video uploaded on March 21, 2025, the former WWE star decided to directly answer questions people frequently searched about him online. Among them was a long-running assumption about his sexuality. Maven approached it with humor and explained that he never really understood why some people believed he was gay in the first place.

Maven said the rumor never became a major issue in his life

Maven revealed that people had been making that assumption about him for years. According to him, it was something he had heard so often that it eventually stopped carrying much weight.

Rather than expressing frustration, he explained that the speculation never seriously bothered him. He told viewers that if people wanted to believe it, they were free to do so because it did not affect how he viewed himself.

Maven also made it clear that he is not gay and jokingly described himself as having "48 years of unblemished heterosexuality."

A Jerry Seinfeld joke was part of his explanation

Trying to understand where the perception may have come from, Maven referenced a well-known joke from comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

He suggested that some people might connect being clean, organized, and taking care of oneself with certain stereotypes. Maven mentioned the joke while explaining that he had never found a convincing reason for why the rumor followed him for so long.

The former WWE star said he does not judge anyone based on sexuality

Maven also stated that being gay is completely fine and that he has never judged people based on their sexuality. The former Tough Enough winner explained that his issue was never with the rumor itself, but with the fact that people often make assumptions about others without actually knowing them.

Instead of turning the discussion into an argument, he repeatedly emphasized that he was comfortable with who he is and had no problem with how others choose to live their lives.

Maven recently made headlines for a different reason involving Triple H

Maven has also been speaking openly about his WWE experiences in recent interviews and videos. One of his recent claims involved WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Maven alleged that Triple H regularly reminded him of where he stood within WWE's hierarchy and said those moments extended beyond backstage conversations.

According to Maven, some of those remarks even made their way onto WWE television. He claimed that people backstage recognized what he was experiencing and pointed to at least one occasion where Triple H allegedly used his influence to make him look bad on-screen.

Those comments added another chapter to Maven's growing collection of stories from his wrestling career, which have become a major part of his content since leaving WWE.