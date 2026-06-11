WWE superstar Chelsea Green has entered a completely different industry, where fans know her for great wrestling skills and strong presence in WWE, and now she will be witnessed in the entertainment industry too. Green is now becoming one of the most recognisable female stars in the company.

She shared about her role in an upcoming horror movie, and her fans are excited to witness her in the movie. It shows that she is interested in exploring new and different fields rather than wrestling.

Chelsea Green opens up about the acting experience

Green shared that it was a completely different kind of experience working on a horror movie set. She admitted that acting is very different from performing in the ring in front of a live WWE audience. In wrestling, we have to think according to the crowd so that they do not get bored, while acting requires multiple takes, patience, and attention.

She said that it was a great opportunity to experience, and she enjoyed the challenge. She also said being a WWE superstar helped her prepare for acting because both professions involve storytelling and connecting with the audience.

Balancing wrestling and Hollywood opportunities

Green is still active in the WWE industry, and maintaining the bridge between both industries is not easy. Over the years, many stars from the WWE industry like John Cena, The Rock and many more have featured in many Hollywood movies. Green believes these opportunities allow performers to showcase different sides of their personalities and talents.

Despite her new acting roles, Green made it clear that wrestling remains a major priority. She still enjoys performing for WWE fans and is focused on her career in the company. At the same time, she is open to future acting projects if the right opportunities come along.

She noted WWE will still be the top priority. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside people from the film industry. “Red Wedding” was a great platform to learn.