Tatum Paxley and Wendy Choo shared a memorable moment in WWE history nearly two years ago. Now, the two stars have found a permanent way to remember it. The pair recently got matching casket tattoos, a nod to their historic match from October 2024. Paxley shared a photo with Choo on her Instagram story, revealing the matching artwork done by Orlando-based tattoo artist Celeste Pain. While plenty of wrestlers celebrate major matches with photos, gear, or memorabilia, Paxley and Choo chose something that will stay with them long after their in-ring careers are over.

The tattoos are tied to a landmark match in WWE history

The matching designs trace back to the first women's casket match ever held in WWE. That bout took place in NXT in October 2024 and featured Paxley and Choo battling in a chaotic contest that lasted a little over 10 minutes. When it was over, Paxley stood tall and secured the victory.

The match clearly left an impression on both competitors. Their new tattoos feature matching coffin designs, directly referencing the stipulation that put them in the history books. The placements are slightly different, though. Choo had the tattoo inked above her ankle, while Paxley chose the outside of her right palm.

Paxley has continued building a unique record in casket matches

The 2024 match wasn't the last time Paxley stepped into a casket match. She later competed against Blake Monroe in a bout for the NXT Women's North American Championship. Once again, Paxley picked up the win, keeping her undefeated record under the stipulation intact. The victory carried another layer of significance. It ended up being Monroe's final match on NXT before her move to SmackDown. Through two appearances in casket matches, Paxley has yet to lose. That gives her a perfect record in one of WWE's rarest match types.

A title defense is already waiting for Paxley on NXT

Away from the tattoo reveal, Paxley's attention is now back on championship business. On this week's NXT episode, Zaria faced Lizzy Rain in a singles match while the Women's North American Champion watched from ringside. Zaria defeated Rain and then attempted to deliver another F5 after the match had already ended.

That was enough for Paxley to get involved. She stepped in and offered Zaria a championship opportunity on next week's episode of NXT.

"If you want this so bad, you can have your title match next week," Paxley told her.

Paxley has now held the Women's North American Championship for 91 days. Her latest title defense came against Lizzy Rain on the May 19 edition of NXT, and her next challenge will come from a Zaria who is still chasing the first championship victory of her WWE career.