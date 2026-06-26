Trick Williams has finally shared his first public message after marrying fellow WWE star Lash Legend. The couple tied the knot in Jamaica on June 20, marking a major moment away from the ring after spending years building their careers together in WWE. While Lash had already spoken about the wedding, fans were still waiting to hear from Trick himself.

That wait ended after Lash posted her first message as a married woman. She called it her "fairytale wedding" with her "fairytale man" and celebrated waking up as a wife. Trick replied with a short message using the catchphrase WWE fans know him for: "Let's talk about it ❤️." It was also his first post on X since the wedding, making the response stand out even more.

Trick Williams' wedding came during one of the biggest runs of his WWE career

The celebration happened at a time when Trick is enjoying plenty of success inside WWE as well.

After moving to SmackDown earlier this year, he quickly became part of some of the brand's biggest matches. He competed in both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber before defeating Sami Zayn at WrestleMania to capture the Men's United States Championship.

Outside the title picture, Trick also began working alongside rapper Lil Yachty, who now manages him on WWE programming. That partnership has continued since WrestleMania, adding another layer to his presentation on the main roster.

A title defence is already waiting after the wedding celebrations

The honeymoon period will be short because championship business is already back on the schedule. Trick missed last week's episode of SmackDown while he was in Jamaica for the wedding. During his absence, Ricky Saints defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the new No. 1 contender for the Men's United States Championship.

That result officially set up a championship match between Trick and Ricky Saints at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Their rivalry already has plenty of history behind it. During their NXT days, the two crossed paths multiple times, including when Trick held the TNA World Championship while Ricky was NXT Champion during the NXT-TNA rivalry. They also battled over the NXT Championship on several occasions.

Now they'll meet again, only this time the Men's United States Championship is on the line, giving Trick his first title defence after becoming a married man.