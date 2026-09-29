Royce Keys has reacted after Jaida Parker officially aligned herself with 946 during the chaotic ending of WWE RAW. Parker struck Jacob Fatu with a vehicle before getting out alongside Keys, making her allegiance clear after weeks of conflict between the faction and The Bloodline. Keys later posted a short message on social media instead of directly addressing Parker's arrival. His post showed several blood-drop emojis alongside a GIF of rapper 50 Cent sitting behind the wheel of a car. The cryptic reaction came after Keys and Fatu had been fighting around the parking area, with Parker suddenly entering the confrontation and changing the numbers for 946.

Royce Keys reacts with blood emojis after Parker's reveal

Keys did not write a long statement about what happened on RAW. Instead, he shared a brief post that featured multiple blood-drop emojis and a GIF of 50 Cent sitting behind the wheel of a car.

That was his response after Parker joined him, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. The imagery was the only message Keys shared, leaving out any detailed explanation about the new addition to 946.

The post came after a physical confrontation with Jacob Fatu had moved into the parking area. Keys and Fatu were already fighting around the vehicles when Parker arrived and drove toward Fatu, striking him with the vehicle.

Parker then stepped out alongside Keys. Her actions made it clear that she was no longer simply connected to the night's earlier events and had sided with 946.

Jaida Parker becomes another member of 946 after attacking Fatu

Parker had been seen earlier during RAW when she appeared to be meeting WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Her role changed by the end of the show, though, when she became involved in the fight involving Keys and Fatu.

The Bloodline had been dealing with 946 for weeks, with Keys, Nima and Price repeatedly targeting the group. Their attacks had already included The Usos, while Solo Sikoa was abducted before the latest RAW confrontation.

WWE had promoted the September 28 episode around The Bloodline responding to 946. The feud eventually spilled backstage before reaching the parking area, where Keys and Fatu continued their fight.

Parker's arrival shifted that scene quickly. After hitting Fatu, she stood with Keys and effectively confirmed herself as the newest member of the faction. 946 now has Parker alongside Keys, Nima and Price, while Fatu was left dealing with the attack.