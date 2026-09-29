Big Cass' WWE comeback has hit a rough patch after back-to-back losses on RAW, leaving Triple H with a booking problem to solve. The 40-year-old returned in August with momentum, but Je'Von Evans ended his Money in the Bank qualifying hopes before Dragon Lee pinned him this week. Cass had beaten Evans earlier, yet that win did little to move him beyond the mid-card. With his singles run losing steam quickly, one route in the current booking ideas is to bring Enzo Amore back. Their old pairing gave Cass promo support, while also giving WWE a ready-made direction for RAW.

Enzo Amore could give Cass the missing piece

Cass and Enzo became one of WWE's most recognisable duos during 2016-17. Enzo handled the fast promos, catchphrases and constant energy, while Cass brought the size and physical presence. Their run also produced strong merchandise sales and sustained popularity, according to the available information.

That combination is a big part of the argument for putting them together again. Cass has been working as a singles act since returning, but his recent opponents have not pushed him into a bigger position. A reunion would give him a mouthpiece and immediately bring back a pairing WWE already used successfully.

There is one major issue with that plan. WWE was reportedly interested in bringing Enzo and Cass back as a tag team, but the company could not reach an agreement with Enzo. So the idea has been discussed around WWE, even though getting both men back together has not happened there yet.

Triple H could also move Cass into a bigger RAW feud

Another option is simply to change the level of opponents Cass gets. His RAW run has included a short feud with Je'Von Evans, followed by the loss to Dragon Lee. He did beat Evans in a singles match, but that result did not lead to a bigger storyline before Cass moved on.

The suggested direction is to put him against more established RAW names rather than keep him in the lower mid-card. Chad Gable is one possibility, with a feud over the Intercontinental Championship giving Cass a title-related storyline. Penta is another name mentioned as a potential opponent on RAW.

Cass' return was supposed to build around his imposing presence, but the current run has quickly shifted toward losses and smaller feuds. Putting him opposite stronger opponents would give the character more room to work. Reuniting him with Enzo would solve the promo side, while a bigger RAW feud would give him something substantial to fight over.

For the Enzo route, the immediate roadblock remains the same: WWE has not reached an agreement with Amore, despite reported interest in a reunion.