Jaida Parker's first RAW appearance ended with her joining 946, but a comment from WWE star Jacy Jayne added another little twist to the story. After the show, Parker shared photos from her night on Instagram with the caption “Monday Night Menace.” Jacy, the Women's United States Champion, then dropped a very short message under the post: “That's my gf.” Parker had already made headlines during the show after getting involved in the Bloodline-946 fight and hitting Jacob Fatu with her Maserati. She later stood with Royce Keys, making her place in the faction pretty clear by the end of RAW.

Jacy Jayne's reaction to Jaida Parker's WWE RAW debut???? pic.twitter.com/y8r078wPkj — Happylopho (@_romandis1) September 30, 2026

Jacy Jayne reacts to Jaida Parker's RAW arrival

Parker's Instagram post showed off moments from her RAW appearance, and Jacy Jayne was among the WWE names commenting underneath it. Her message was just four words, but it definitely stood out: “That's my gf.”

The comment came after Parker's chaotic first night on the red brand. She arrived at the arena in an SUV while The Bloodline were expecting 946, which led Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to rush backstage.

Instead, Parker stepped out. She told them she was there to speak with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, then walked away. Her actual role in the night only became clear during the closing segment.

Parker's Instagram caption read “Monday Night Menace,” matching the wild direction her debut eventually took.

Jaida Parker joins 946 after Jacob Fatu gets hit

The Bloodline and 946 eventually met in the main event, with the fight spreading around the arena and backstage. Security was sent in by Adam Pearce, but the wrestlers kept going.

Jacob Fatu ended up fighting around the parking area before Parker appeared in a Maserati and hit him with the vehicle. Parker then left the arena alongside Royce Keys in an SUV, confirming that she had joined his 946 group.

Fatu was taken away in an ambulance, while Parker later mocked him on X by using his “Yadadamean” catchphrase and sharing a 50 Cent GIF.

The move also changes the numbers in the ongoing Bloodline-946 feud. Solo Sikoa and Fatu were both left out of action after the recent events, leaving The Usos to deal with 946.