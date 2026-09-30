Zilla Fatu lost his shot at the NXT Championship after BirthRight interfered during the open challenge, and he was not keeping calm about it. Fatu had rushed out to answer Grayson Waller's challenge, but Cruz Montana stopped him at ringside before BirthRight joined the fight. The distraction let EK Prosper officially begin the title match. Later, NXT showed Fatu backstage, frustrated with what had happened. He blamed BirthRight for taking away his chance to become champion and then pointed at Lexis King. Fatu made it clear that he wanted the stable leader next week, ending his message with a warning.

Zilla Fatu blames BirthRight for ruining his title opportunity

The NXT Championship open challenge came together after Robert Stone announced that Mason Rook was not medically cleared for his scheduled match against Grayson Waller. That left Waller needing a new challenger, and the opportunity was opened to the NXT locker room.

Fatu was ready to take it. He made his way out first, but Cruz Montana got in his way before he could reach Waller.

Things quickly turned into a fight around ringside. Fatu and Montana started brawling, with BirthRight then entering the situation and attacking them. That gave EK Prosper the opening he needed to officially start the title match.

For Fatu, though, the problem was obvious. BirthRight had once again gotten involved while he was chasing the NXT Championship.

His frustration was shown at the end of the broadcast. Talking backstage, Fatu said, “I can't believe this; they don't wanna see me win.”

He then put the blame directly on the faction. “BirthRight, you guys, are the reason why I'm not standing here as your new NXT Champion,” Fatu said.

Fatu challenges Lexis King after another clash with BirthRight

Fatu's issue with BirthRight had already been boiling earlier in the episode.

The faction was competing in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic against Mini Vikingo and Chazz “Starboy” Hall. Mini Vikingo picked up the upset win, but the celebration did not last long.

Fatu stormed into the ring after the match and laid out Stacks. He then grabbed the microphone and said he was done playing games with BirthRight.

His focus was also still on the NXT Championship. Fatu announced that he intended to answer Waller's open challenge, only for the later interference to stop him from getting that opportunity.

Now Lexis King is the person standing in front of him. Fatu called out BirthRight's leader during his backstage message and set up a match for next week. He finished it with, “so next week, Lexis King, Imma f**k you up.”