Wren Sinclair has revealed she is still suspended from WWE, with the Women's Speed Champion saying 22 days have passed since she was removed from NXT. Sinclair shared the update on X and said Robert Stone has not answered her calls. She later wrote a letter to the NXT General Manager after being left out of next week's 20-Woman Battle Royal, which will decide Kelani Jordan's Halloween Havoc challenger. Sinclair said she has been keeping busy with new hobbies while waiting for an answer. Her post also included a message to Stone, asking why she is still not allowed inside.

Wren Sinclair Says Robert Stone Is Ignoring Her Calls

Sinclair's suspension started after she attacked Kelani Jordan on the September 8 episode of NXT. Jordan had just retained her title against Jaida Parker when Sinclair appeared and went after her.

Things got worse when Sinclair laid hands on referee Victoria D'Errico. That led NXT General Manager Robert Stone to suspend her indefinitely.

The former Women's Speed Champion has not been back on weekly NXT programming since then. She was also spotted at a WWE merch truck outside the Performance Center last month, but Stone kicked her out of the area.

Now, Sinclair says she has been suspended for 22 days, with no clear answer from Stone about when that could change.

Sinclair Writes A Letter After Missing The Battle Royal

The latest frustration came after Sinclair was left out of the upcoming 20-Woman Battle Royal. The match will decide who challenges Kelani Jordan at Halloween Havoc, with talent from six different brands set to take part.

Sinclair decided to address Stone herself. She wrote, “Hey guys, Happy Wrensday! It's been 22 days since I was suspended, 22 whole days, and y'all keep asking me, ‘When is your suspension up?' I don't know. Robert's not answering the phone.”

She then turned the post into a letter for Stone, adding, “I've been keeping myself busy, finding some new hobbies,” before pointing out that she still was not being allowed into the building.

Sinclair ended the message by saying, “I'm not mad. I just think it's f****** up that you won't respond to me.”

Kendal Grey, who was also sidelined after NXT Heatwave, continues appearing through pre-recorded therapy sessions. There is still no word on when Grey will be medically cleared for in-ring competition.