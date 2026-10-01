Bayley paid tribute to her former WWE colleague PAC by wearing a black armband carrying his real name, Ben, during Monday Night RAW. The Role Model shared a photo of the tribute on X around the time AEW Dynamite was beginning, with the episode dedicated to celebrating PAC's life and career. PAC, formerly known as Neville in WWE, passed away on Sunday after wrestling less than 24 hours earlier. Bayley and PAC had a close bond during their time together in WWE, something reflected through photos of the two over the years. Her tribute came as AEW prepared a special broadcast for him.

Bayley Wore A Black Armband For PAC On WWE RAW

Bayley had the armband on while appearing on RAW, where her role was to distract Lyra Valkyria during Valkyria's match against Iyo Sky. The tribute itself was simple, with “Ben” written across the black band in memory of PAC.

She later posted a picture of the armband on X. The timing stood out as AEW Dynamite was getting underway, with that night's show being presented as a tribute to the late wrestler.

PAC and Bayley had previously worked together in WWE, where PAC performed under the name Neville. Their friendship was also visible away from the ring, with pictures of the two surfacing over the years.

PAC had wrestled less than 24 hours before his death was announced on Sunday. His passing left the wrestling world mourning a performer who had worked across multiple promotions during his career.

AEW Dynamite Dedicated Its Broadcast To PAC

AEW dedicated the entire edition of Dynamite to PAC, with every match on the broadcast being held in his memory.

One of the featured matches saw Jon Moxley defend the Continental Championship against Orange Cassidy. Will Ospreay also faced Ricochet in an honorary match for PAC, who was also known as “The B*****.”

The tribute did not stop with the matches. AEW aired a video package covering PAC's career across different wrestling promotions and included footage from several stages of his journey.

That package also featured Kevin Owens from his Ring of Honor days and Cody Rhodes from his time as an AEW Executive Vice President. PAC rarely broke kayfabe during his career, but the tribute also remembered him as someone who was regarded backstage as kind and respected.

Bayley's armband appeared before the AEW tribute broadcast, giving her former WWE colleague a quiet remembrance from WWE programming while AEW dedicated an entire night to his career.