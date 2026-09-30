Mason Rook has apologized after WWE pulled him from his scheduled NXT Championship match against Grayson Waller on September 29. Rook was supposed to challenge Waller for the title, but WWE announced shortly before the show that he was not medically cleared. The reason has not been revealed, and there is no announced return date for the star currently. Rook addressed the change on X, telling fans he wanted to wrestle but could not control what happened. He also made a promise about the setback, saying it was only a “speed bump” and not a “roadblock” in his WWE run.

I'm sorry.



Sometimes life is cruel. Every fibre of my being wanted to compete tonight but unfortunately it is out of my control.



I promise this is just a speed bump and not a road block.



???????? https://t.co/NpSWdSpet8 — Mason Rook (@MasonRook_wwe) September 29, 2026

Mason Rook apologized after huge WWE NXT match change

Rook's message came after WWE changed the NXT Championship plans just before the show. He wrote on X, “I'm sorry. Sometimes life is cruel. Every fiber of my being wanted to compete tonight, but unfortunately, it is out of my control.” He then gave fans a message about what he expects from this setback: “I promise this is just a speed bump and not a roadblock.”

WWE has not said why Rook was denied medical clearance. The company has not yet given a timeline for when he can wrestle again. His post points toward a return once cleared, but there is no confirmed date attached to it right now.

Rook's post also summed up his frustration in four words: “Sometimes life is cruel.” The company's announcement had arrived shortly before the September 29 show, changing the advertised championship match that night. No reason for the medical decision has been shared publicly yet.

Rook had already secured his NXT Championship shot

The title opportunity came from Rook's win on the September 15 episode of NXT. He beat Tony D'Angelo and Saquon Shugars in a Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's match, earning the right to challenge for the championship.

Grayson Waller had won the NXT Championship at this year's Heatwave, and the September 29 match was supposed to be his first title defense. Rook's win had put him into that title picture, but the planned match was removed after the medical clearance announcement.

Waller defended the title after the match changed

Waller defended the championship on the show as planned. WWE opened the title up to an open challenge, with EK Prosper answering it. Prosper did not win the NXT Championship, leaving Waller as champion after the changed plans.

Rook's next step is tied to medical clearance. WWE has not disclosed the reason he was unable to compete, while Rook has said he sees the setback as a “speed bump.”