Roman Reigns has a secret that Finn Balor knows from getting unusually close to him in a WWE ring. Balor revealed it while discussing wrestlers using oil before matches on Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast. When SGG brought up Reigns, Balor had something to say about The Tribal Chief. It was not about wrestling, title history or entrance. Balor instead revealed how Reigns smells when they lock up. The answer was actually simple: good. Balor said the oil Reigns uses “smells delicious,” recalling his nerves before their first RAW match and what happened when they met in the ring.

Finn Balor revealed what Roman Reigns smells like during a podcast

Balor was talking about how much oil wrestlers use before getting into the ring when the subject moved toward Reigns. He admitted he is one of the wrestlers who uses the least amount of oil himself.

“I've locked up with some guys, and they've slipped out of my hands like a dead fish,” Balor said.

SGG then brought up Reigns as the wrestler being discussed. That led Balor to explain what he noticed during their first physical encounter.

“Listen, whatever about how much oil Roman uses, I want to go on the record just saying whatever oil it is, it smells delicious,” Balor said.

He then recalled walking into their first RAW encounter, a bit nervous. “I'm nervous. Here's Roman Reigns,” Balor remembered thinking before the two locked up.

Their first RAW match happened in July 2016

The lock-up Balor talked about happened during a July 2016 episode of Monday Night RAW. Reigns and Balor faced each other in a number-one contender match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Balor won that match, earning his place in the next Universal Championship title fight. At SummerSlam 2016, he defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion.

That remains Balor's only world title victory in WWE. His first match against Reigns, therefore, had a much bigger consequence for his career than the unusual detail he remembered years later.

Balor's podcast appearance added the exact detail he noticed that night: Reigns' oil had a smell he described as “delicious.” That is the secret the former Universal Champion chose to reveal when asked about locking up with WWE's top star.