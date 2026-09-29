Tyson Kidd has shared an emotional goodbye to PAC after the AEW star died at 40 on September 27, just one day after wrestling at All Out. Kidd, who faced PAC during his WWE run as Neville, posted a tribute remembering their matches, locker-room time, and the chemistry they had in the ring. The three-time WWE tag team champion said he would often rewatch their bouts after retiring from wrestling. Kidd ended the message with a painful farewell to his former rival, writing, “I'll miss you and love you always, Ben.” His tribute came after AEW announced Satterley's death.

I love telling stories, my stories about Neville always make me smile. He was always laughing and everyone around him was laughing too. That's how I'll remember him. I loved our time in the locker room. We had so much fun there. In many ways, that's where Neville came to life the… pic.twitter.com/8QNdzeh6ce — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) September 29, 2026

Tyson Kidd remembers his WWE rivalry and friendship with PAC

Kidd and PAC crossed paths during PAC's WWE run as Adrian Neville, when the Newcastle wrestler competed in NXT and became NXT Champion. Their rivalry included multiple title matches, with Neville successfully defending it against Kidd.

Kidd later became a backstage producer for WWE after his in-ring career ended. He said those old matches with Neville remained among the ones he went back to when he wanted to watch periods where he felt genuinely happy wrestling.

“I'd always replay my matches with Neville,” Kidd wrote. He also remembered their time away from the ring, saying, “He was always laughing, and everyone around him was laughing too.”

There was another part of Kidd's message that focused less on the matches and more on who PAC was around the WWE locker room. Kidd recalled having “so much fun” there and said Neville was someone the other wrestlers loved being around.

Kidd also compared PAC's wrestling style and personality to the British Bulldogs, pointing to Dynamite Kid's “snap and precision” alongside Davey Boy Smith's humour and personality.

WWE stars also remembered PAC during RAW

PAC's death was announced by AEW on September 27. The company said Benjamin Satterley had started wrestling in 2004, performed around the world and joined AEW in 2019, where he held multiple championships. He had wrestled at AEW All Out the previous day.

WWE also paid tribute to Satterley on RAW. Bayley appeared with a “Ben” armband during Lyra Valkyria's match against IYO SKY, while Becky Lynch was seen wearing a Ben/PAC armband backstage.

Penta, who had teamed with PAC in AEW as part of Death Triangle alongside Rey Fenix, also carried PAC's name into his RAW match through his kick pad.