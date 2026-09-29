WWE Money in the Bank 2026 has picked up another match after Monday Night Raw, with Oba Femi now set to face Bronson Reed at the October 10 event in New Orleans. The two ladder matches are also nearly complete, with five spots filled on each side and one place still open. Stephanie Vaquer's next Women's World Championship challenger will be decided between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight remains set for the World Heavyweight Championship. Friday's SmackDown now carries the final men's and women's Money in the Bank qualifiers, giving WWE a clear path to completing both ladder matches.

Money In The Bank Gets Another Match After Monday Night Raw

Oba Femi arrived on Raw with a contract that had already been signed by Adam Pearce and Triple H. Bronson Reed then signed the agreement in the ring, officially putting their singles match on the Money in the Bank card.

It will be the first singles meeting between Femi and Reed. For Reed, the match also marks his first televised appearance since he tore his biceps in May.

The event already has two championship matches on the lineup:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight (World Heavyweight Championship)

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan (Women's World Championship)

Lynch and Morgan will meet on next Monday's Raw to decide who challenges Vaquer.

Money in the Bank takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, October 10. The show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

The Final Men's And Women's Spots Go Up For Grabs

The men's ladder match currently has five confirmed names: Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta and CM Punk. The women's side is also sitting at five, with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend already in.

The remaining qualifiers are scheduled for Friday's SmackDown. WWE has two three-way matches lined up:

Men's qualifier: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano Women's qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Candice LeRae

The final winners will take the sixth spots in their respective ladder matches.

The 946 faction currently has no confirmed place on the Money in the Bank card. The updated lineup therefore heads into SmackDown with two ladder-match positions still open, while the Vaquer title challenger will be decided separately on Raw.