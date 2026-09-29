The Miz has paid tribute to actor Dennis Haskins following his death, remembering the Saved by the Bell star as a friend whose laugh and warmth stayed with him long after their first meeting. Haskins, who had been battling Parkinson's disease, died after his friend and caretaker announced the news earlier today. The actor was also known among wrestling fans as a longtime WWE supporter, having attended several WWE events over the years. Miz shared his tribute on X, just days after also mourning former WWE star PAC. “Man, this is sad,” Miz wrote, reflecting on losing another person connected to his life and wrestling world.

This is crazy 3 of these posts in 2 days. Man, this is sad. Growing up, I watched Dennis Haskins on TV and never imagined that one day I'd get to call him my friend.



When I finally met him, he was even better in person. He had this infectious laugh, and no matter when I saw… pic.twitter.com/nyoFCPsjwM — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 29, 2026

The Miz remembers Dennis Haskins as more than a childhood TV star

Miz's tribute focused less on Haskins' famous roles and more on the friendship they built later. He recalled watching the actor on television while growing up, never expecting that they would eventually become friends.

“When I finally met him, he was even better in person,” Miz wrote. He remembered Haskins for his “infectious laugh” and said the actor brought warmth and positivity whenever they met.

Miz also shared photos with Haskins alongside the tribute. He wrote that the actor had a way of making people around him “feel so special.”

Haskins was widely known for playing Mr. Belding in Saved by the Bell and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. His connection with wrestling, though, was a separate part of his life. The Chattanooga native attended multiple WWE events and also appeared on Matt Cardona's Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series.

Miz had also paid tribute to PAC after his death

Haskins' death came during a difficult stretch for the wrestling community, with former WWE Superstar PAC and Andy Williams also reported to have died this month.

Miz had already addressed PAC's death on X after AEW announced the former Neville had died on September 27. PAC had wrestled Andrade at All Out 2026 the previous day, before the announcement was made.

“Just a heartbreaking day. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of PAC. May he rest in peace,” Miz wrote at the time.

Miz and PAC had worked together during PAC's WWE run from 2012 to 2017. WWE later honored PAC on RAW and through its social media accounts, while AEW dedicated an upcoming episode of Dynamite to him.

For Haskins, Miz's tribute ended on a personal note. “I'll miss the friend I got to know, and I'll always be grateful that someone who was part of my childhood became part of my life,” he wrote.