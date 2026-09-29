Dominik Mysterio had another rough night on WWE RAW, and this time, a simple ringside mistake turned into one of the funniest moments of the show. While his match against Je'Von Evans and Penta was still going on, Mysterio ended up tripping over Penta, who was lying on the floor behind him. The mistake happened just before the show went to an ad break, but WWE brought it back after the break with a replay. The commentary team had laughed at the fall, adding to an already bad night for Mysterio, whose team also failed to get the win on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio's ringside mistake became a RAW replay

Dominik Mysterio was outside the ring when the awkward moment happened. Penta was down on the floor behind him, and Mysterio somehow managed to trip over him before RAW went into the commercial break.

That could have been a quick throwaway moment. WWE instead replayed the fall once the show returned, giving the commentary team another chance to react to what had happened.

The match itself also went against Mysterio. He and his team came up short against Je'Von Evans and Penta, leaving him without a win from the night.

There was no need for a complicated finish here. Mysterio simply lost his footing at the wrong time, and the replay made the whole thing even funnier.

Dominik Mysterio also missed his Money in the Bank opportunity

The botch came during a period where Mysterio had struggled to pick up momentum. He recently lost his Mega Championship and also failed to qualify for Money in the Bank.

Some fans have accused Triple H of burying Mysterio because of the recent downturn, although there is no clear answer on whether WWE has a bigger plan for his character.

Money in the Bank could have given Mysterio another route toward a World Championship. The concept suits a wrestler looking for a shortcut, and Mysterio has already shown he can hold a World Championship.

JD McDonagh could have potentially helped him during the match, before Mysterio used the contract against whichever World Champion he chose. Instead, he missed the opportunity entirely.

His remaining route, as mentioned in the material, is the Royal Rumble in January. Winning that match would require Mysterio to outlast 29 other wrestlers.