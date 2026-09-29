Jaida Parker's decision to join Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price on WWE RAW could have a motive tied to Jey Uso. Parker crashed her car into Jacob Fatu before joining 946 against The Bloodline, while rumours have linked her romantically with Jey. That gives Keys a possible weapon against The Usos. Parker's presence could be used whenever Jey and Jimmy Uso face 946, creating a distraction during their rivalry. The idea is still speculative, but it puts Jey at the centre of a possible reason behind Parker's decision to stand with Keys and his group against The Bloodline.

THE BLOODLINE THOUGHT IT WAS 946 BUT IT WAS JAIDA PARKER



JEY USO LIFE FLASHED BEFORE HIS EYES



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/v5D0hatFXy https://t.co/nUvh0Vz4Ky — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 29, 2026

Jey Uso could be part of Royce Keys' plan for Jaida Parker

The Usos already have a problem with 946, since Jey and Jimmy cannot keep avoiding the group forever. Keys could have another card to play before that happens.

If Parker really is close to Jey outside WWE, having her beside his rivals gives 946 a way to throw him off without directly attacking him. Parker could be brought into situations where Jey has to deal with a personal distraction, while Keys, Nima and Price handle the wider feud.

That possibility also explains why the Parker move can be viewed differently from her earlier association with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Keys is now the person who convinced her to stand with 946, and the angle frames that as a way of getting into Jey's head.

The same idea could be used repeatedly whenever The Usos put pressure on 946. A distraction involving Parker could slow Jey down and give Keys' group more room to control the fight.

There is another possible problem for The Bloodline. Parker's attack on Jacob Fatu sent him to the hospital, yet the group may not want to answer by simply attacking her. The angle says laying hands on a woman would be frowned upon, which could force Roman Reigns' side to consider another option.

Naomi could give The Bloodline a way to answer Parker

A report from False Finish claimed WWE could bring Naomi back to television to deal with Parker. Naomi is Jimmy Uso's real-life wife and a former Women's World Champion, so the proposed angle would give The Bloodline a woman who can confront Parker directly.

The same report suggested that Naomi's joining Reigns' faction could be used to punish Parker for what happened to Fatu.

That could give Keys another way to pressure Jey without Parker entering every confrontation with 946 directly herself.