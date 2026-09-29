Joe Hendry has revealed that his WWE main roster debut was originally planned for April 20, one week before he appeared on RAW. The former NXT Champion said his idea involved a different song built around his arrival on the red brand, but plans changed after WWE announced his appearance for the following week. Hendry then learned he would be working with The Vision and decided to change the song. That led to “Fire Logan Paul,” which eventually became part of his upcoming Beyond Belief album. Hendry discussed the change during a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

Hendry was originally set to debut one week earlier

Hendry made his main roster debut on the April 27 episode of RAW, where he performed a concert. His date was April 20, the night after WrestleMania, and the song prepared for that appearance was built around his signing with RAW.

“The song I had was the same song, but it was ‘Raw, Raw, Joe Hendry signed to Raw,'” Hendry explained.

The gag was tied to SmackDown, too. Hendry said he was going to use a line that rhymed with SmackDown, something along the lines of “back down,” because he had signed with RAW. The plan changed after his RAW appearance was announced for the following week, with Hendry saying Cole had already said it and there was a graphic.

Logan Paul became the target after the plans changed

Hendry said the change happened after he found out he would be working with The Vision. Rather than keep the original material, he decided to target Logan Paul in the new song.

“I was like, we need to pivot here, and then I found out that I was going to be working with The Vision,” Hendry said.

He explained his thinking during the interview, saying he had learned in wrestling to go after “the biggest, baddest name.” Hendry picked Paul because of his fame and the controversy around him, then found that the words worked with the song.

“So I'll just go directly after Logan, and the words fit right in. So that's how the Fire Logan Paul song came about,” he said.

The song later grew beyond what Hendry expected and was added to Beyond Belief. The album is scheduled for release on October 5 through WWE Music and will also feature “Give Joe Hendry Every Single Belt” and “If You Don't Love Joe Hendry.”

Hendry also returned to NXT recently. He was spotted at the Performance Centre with fans while shooting a music video ahead of NXT. His RAW debut arrived on April 27, while the material he first planned for April 20 ended up taking a very different route.