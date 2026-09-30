Mustafa Ali has shared a personal story about PAC, recalling an emotional meeting involving the 205 Live locker room after the British wrestler walked away from WWE. Ali said the group had secretly gone to see their friend, but PAC had another reason for meeting them. He wanted to apologize for leaving and told them he felt he had “left us hanging.” Ali said the wrestlers reassured him that they supported him. PAC, who performed as Neville in WWE, later became a major AEW name before his death at 40 was announced on September 27, 2026, after leaving the company.

When the 205live boys had to sneak out to meet Pac, we just wanted to see our friend again. Our fearless leader.



Pac wanted to meet us for something else. He told us that he wanted to apologize for leaving. That he felt he left us hanging. We had to assure him that we all… https://t.co/fijhSDpbPt — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) September 29, 2026

PAC wanted to apologize to his 205 Live friends

Ali recalled that the 205 Live wrestlers secretly left to meet PAC because they simply wanted some time with their friend again. But when they met, PAC had something else on his mind.

According to Ali, PAC wanted to say sorry to the locker room for walking away from WWE. He apparently felt that his decision had left the wrestlers behind, even though they were dealing with their own situation at the time.

The group didn't see it that way. Ali said they told PAC that they supported him and understood why he was fighting against what he believed was wrong.

The former WWE star also remembered that PAC was still thinking about the other wrestlers despite everything he was dealing with himself. That conversation stayed with Ali for years.

PAC then pulled Ali aside before they went their separate ways. His final words to him were pretty direct: “Don't let the rat b*stards pull you down, bubba,” Ali recalled.

Ali remembered PAC as more than a fellow wrestler

Ali's story came as wrestlers remembered PAC following the announcement of his death. All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Benjamin Satterley, better known as PAC, had died at 40 on September 27. The announcement came after his appearance at AEW All Out, where he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

His wrestling career had already taken him through the British scene and WWE before he became one of AEW's early names after joining the promotion in 2019. In WWE, he was known as Neville and became part of the 205 Live era.

Ali later described PAC as the “absolute best all-around performer” he had shared the ring with. He also remembered him as someone who protected and looked after the cruiserweight wrestlers.

Ali is currently active in TNA. He returned on September 24 after suffering fractured ribs and a punctured lung during the TNA lockdown in August, then successfully defended the TNA International Championship in a three-way match.

For Ali, the old 205 Live memory is now tied to the loss of a former teammate and close friend.