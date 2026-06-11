Cathy Kelley has spent years interviewing WWE's biggest names, but this week the conversation was about her own story. The SmackDown backstage presenter recently opened up about receiving an autism diagnosis later in life during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. For Kelley, the diagnosis helped explain feelings she had carried for years away from the camera. Kelley returned to social media with a personal message for fans. Instead of focusing on herself, she spoke about the responses she had been reading from people who shared similar experiences. Her post offered a glimpse into what the last few days had been like as messages continued arriving from followers who connected with her story.

Cathy Kelley shared an emotional message after hearing from fans

According to Kelley, much of the past day had been spent reading comments and messages from people discussing their own diagnoses, personal journeys, and experiences.

In her post on X, she admitted it was difficult to fully express how much those messages meant to her. Kelley said many people who receive a diagnosis later in life understand the feeling she was describing.

She explained that while others often talked about wanting to stand out or be different, her experience had been the opposite. For most of her life, she was trying to fit in and understand why she felt different from those around her.

That perspective changed after receiving her diagnosis. Kelley said things finally started making sense.

The diagnosis helped answer realisations she had carried for years

During her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley reflected on how she viewed herself growing up.

The 37-year-old explained that she had always considered herself more of an introvert away from television cameras. The recent diagnosis gave her a new understanding of experiences and feelings that had followed her throughout her life.

Her comments offered additional context to the message she later posted online. Rather than treating the diagnosis as a defining moment, Kelley described it as something that helped her better understand herself.

She also used her social media post to thank people who reached out with support, encouragement, and kindness.

Kelley also discussed another role she hopes to explore in WWE

The interview wasn't focused entirely on her diagnosis.

Kelley also addressed her future in WWE and the possibility of becoming more involved on-screen. Reports last year suggested she had spent time at the WWE Performance Centre, leading to speculation about a potential in-ring role. That does not appear to be part of her plans.

Kelley said she has no interest in wrestling a match, but she would like to become a manager at some point. She admitted she does not know who she would want to manage, though the role is something that appeals to her.

Kelley continues working as a backstage presenter and interviewer, a position she has held across two separate WWE runs after joining the company in 2016, departing in 2020, and returning in 2022.