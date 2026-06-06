For months, Becky Lynch and AJ Lee have been tied together through one of WWE's most talked-about rivalries. The feud saw championship matches, title changes, and a WrestleMania showdown that finally gave Lynch a measure of revenge after losing her Women's Intercontinental Championship earlier in the year. Turns out the rivalry didn't stay inside the ring. During a recent appearance on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Lynch shared a personal story that had her laughing and questioning her own household loyalties. According to The Man, one family member has become a little too invested in the other side.

Roux Has Apparently Picked Her Favorite Wrestler

While talking about her daughter Roux's growing interest in wrestling, Lynch explained that the youngster enjoys acting out wrestling characters during playtime. The surprising part wasn't that Roux likes wrestling. It's who she likes.

Lynch revealed that her daughter often chooses to play the role of AJ Lee. She doesn't just mention Lee's name either. Roux reportedly puts on AJ's entrance music, recreates the signature skip, and even copies the hair flick that became associated with the former Divas Champion.

In her words, watching all of that happen inside her own house was the part she couldn't quite process and jokingly labelled the situation a betrayal.

Why AJ Lee Became Such A Big Part Of Lynch's Story

The comments carry extra weight because AJ Lee has been one of Lynch's biggest rivals over the past year.

Lee returned to WWE to support CM Punk during his issues with Seth Rollins and Lynch, eventually leading to a mixed tag team match involving both couples at Wrestlepalooza. The match ended with Lee forcing Lynch to submit, which opened the door for a singles rivalry.

Things only got worse for Lynch after that. Lee later interfered in her championship picture and eventually defeated her at Elimination Chamber 2026 to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Their rivalry finally swung back in Lynch's favour at WrestleMania 42, where she reclaimed the title in Las Vegas. Lee has not appeared on WWE programming since that loss.

Becky Lynch Already Has Another Problem On Television

Lynch has repeatedly accused RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and referee Jessika Carr of treating her unfairly. Those complaints became even louder after the Clash in Italy, where Sol Ruca defeated her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The title loss triggered another storyline twist. Lynch responded by threatening legal action against both Ruca and WWE.

That angle even carried over into her conversation with Stephanie McMahon. During the interview, Lynch publicly pitched the idea of bringing Joseph Park to WWE television as her lawyer. Park is better known to wrestling fans as Abyss and previously portrayed a lawyer character in TNA Wrestling before joining WWE as a producer.

AJ Lee remains off WWE television, but her influence clearly hasn't disappeared from Lynch's life. If Roux has anything to say about it, the former champion still has a supporter sitting right inside the Lynch-Rollins household.