Friday night's WWE SmackDown has a lot more on the line than just another episode before Night of Champions. Several major matches announced for Kansas City could directly shape next week's premium live event card, while the WWE Championship itself will be defended in a match carrying plenty of unfinished business. The show takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and fans tuning in on USA Network will get a stacked lineup featuring championship action, tournament semifinals, and a match that will decide the next challenger for Trick Williams' Men's United States Championship.

How to watch WWE SmackDown live tonight?

SmackDown will air live on USA Network. For viewers planning to catch the action live, the show begins at 8 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. CST. Tonight's SmackDown is happening in T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri.

Full WWE SmackDown match card for June 19, 2026

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther - WWE Championship Match (Special Guest Referee: Sami Zayn)

- WWE Championship Match (Special Guest Referee: Sami Zayn) Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair - Queen of the Ring Semifinals

- Queen of the Ring Semifinals Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans - King of the Ring Semifinals

- King of the Ring Semifinals Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga - WWE Tag Team Championship Match

- WWE Tag Team Championship Match Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints - No. 1 Contender's Match for the Men's United States Championship

Alongside the announced matches, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton are also being advertised for the show despite Ripley currently dealing with a knee injury.

Cody Rhodes and Gunther run it back for the WWE Championship

The biggest match of the night comes at the very end of the card as Cody Rhodes puts the WWE Championship on the line against Gunther.

Their rivalry didn't exactly end cleanly at Clash in Italy. Rhodes left with the title, but questions remained after Gunther's foot was reportedly underneath the bottom rope during the deciding pinfall. That controversy led to a rematch being approved, giving The Ring General another opportunity to win the championship.

One extra wrinkle makes this title match even more interesting. Sami Zayn has been assigned as the special guest referee after Gunther pushed for someone he believed could call the match fairly. The choice is notable because Zayn and Rhodes have seen their friendship become increasingly complicated in recent weeks. The entire championship bout is scheduled to air commercial-free.

King and Queen of the Ring finalists will be decided

Two tournament matches will determine who moves one step closer to tournament glory. On the women's side, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan meets Charlotte Flair in the Queen of the Ring semifinals. Morgan carries the remaining hopes of The Judgment Day in the tournament, but advancing means overcoming an opponent she has never defeated before.

The men's bracket features Jey Uso against Je'Von Evans. Uso enters with expectations tied to The Bloodline's goals, while Evans arrives with a chance to score the biggest victory of his career.

Both matches will decide who advances deeper into their respective tournaments and stays alive in the race for the crown.

WWE Tag Team Championships will also be defended

Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth won't have an easy night. They are scheduled to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, a team that has been creating problems for them over recent weeks.

The champions have also been dealing with distractions outside the ring, making this title defense one of the more unpredictable matches on the card. With championship gold at stake, any mistake could change the tag team division heading into Night of Champions.

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints battle for a title opportunity

One more Night of Champions spot will be decided on Friday night. Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints are set to face off in a No. 1 Contender's Match. The winner earns the right to challenge Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship at Night of Champions.

After both competitors picked up victories over each other, neither side could firmly claim the contender's position. This match is expected to settle that debate and determine who moves on to the championship stage next week.