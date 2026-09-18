Sami Zayn returns to Friday Night SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas, as the new WWE Champion after defeating CM Punk last week in Mexico City. The show starts at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network. Zayn's second title reign begins with plenty of unfinished business. Johnny Gargano has already called for a shot at the championship, while Randy Orton, Gunther, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens have also made their intentions known. CM Punk is another obvious name in the mix after losing the title match under controversial circumstances.

The SmackDown card tonight...



- The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to appear

- Cody Rhodes' sit-down interview

- Money in the Bank qualifying matches

- CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Gunther & Trick Williams are listed as featured… pic.twitter.com/wc4N9kbFqe — J O H N (@RomanEra0) September 18, 2026

When Does WWE SmackDown Start On September 18?

WWE SmackDown airs live on Friday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. WWE's official listings confirm the broadcast time and venue.

For viewers on the West Coast, that means the show begins at 5 p.m. PT. The September 18 episode comes after Sami Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from CM Punk in Mexico City, giving the new champion his first advertised appearance with the title back around his waist.

WWE SmackDown start time:

Date: Friday, September 18, 2026

Friday, September 18, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT Venue: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

How To Watch Friday Night SmackDown Live?

Fans in the United States can watch Friday Night SmackDown live on USA Network, with the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET. WWE also lists SmackDown as airing Fridays at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

The episode will feature Sami Zayn following his championship win, while Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to return for an exclusive interview after his loss to Randy Orton.

How to watch:

TV: USA Network

USA Network Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT Location: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

What Matches Are On The Friday Night SmackDown Card?

The September 18 card has a mix of title fallout, a major Cody Rhodes interview and a Money in the Bank qualifier. WWE has officially listed the Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes segments, while the women's qualifier features three names competing for a spot in the 2026 Money in the Bank field.

Announced matches and segments:

Sami Zayn returns after defeating CM Punk to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title

Cody Rhodes returns for an exclusive interview after losing to Randy Orton

2026 Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill vs. Jacy Jayne

The women's qualifier is the only announced match among the listed segments, putting Tatum Paxley, Jade Cargill and Jacy Jayne into a three-way fight for a place in the Money in the Bank picture.