The Undertaker stepped outside the WWE world for a special appearance at the Lodestone training camp, where he delivered a personal message to young wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer urged the participants to stay connected to who they are, especially if they eventually make it to the big stage. Known as the Deadman, The Undertaker has moved into a mentoring role since retiring from in-ring competition. He has also taken an interest in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he works as an executive producer and writer. His latest appearance gave him another chance to speak directly to wrestlers still trying to make it.

The Undertaker Gives Young Wrestlers At Lodestone A Message About Staying True To Themselves

The message at Lodestone was less about wrestling itself and more about what could happen once these young performers start moving through the business. The Undertaker pointed to the bond between the people at the camp and told them to remember that connection if some of them eventually reach the show.

He specifically asked them not to “lose touch of who you are.” That line became the center of his message, with The Phenom also telling the group, “Dont, dont lose,” before stressing the importance of remembering the experience they were sharing.

There was another detail behind the appearance too. The Undertaker has become increasingly involved in helping younger wrestlers after stepping away from regular in-ring competition. His work with AAA gives him another place to contribute outside the WWE environment, while his appearance at Lodestone put him directly in front of wrestlers who are still working toward their own careers.

The Undertaker Also Defends Brock Lesnar's Passion For Professional Wrestling

The Lodestone appearance comes alongside another recent point The Undertaker made about one of his most famous rivals, Brock Lesnar. On his Six Feet Under podcast, Taker argued that Lesnar has not received enough credit for how much he cared about the wrestling business.

Their history is a major one. Lesnar famously ended The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30, creating one of the biggest moments of their long rivalry.

Lesnar recently retired after losing to Oba Femi at SummerSlam in August. Discussing the former WWE Champion, The Undertaker pushed back against the idea that Lesnar was mainly motivated by money or complaints about his schedule. He said Lesnar “genuinely” had to love the business.

That view adds another layer to how The Undertaker now talks about wrestling. Whether he is addressing young talent at a training camp or discussing someone he spent years competing against, his recent comments have focused heavily on the people behind the performances.